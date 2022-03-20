NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Night One Results 03.19.22

Pre-Show

* Magic Jake Dumas defeated Captain YUMA (w/ Danny Deals and Jeremiah Plunkett)

* The Tate Twins (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) defeated Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku), The Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop and Wes Barkley), and The Heatseekers (Elliott Russell and Sigmon) to advance to Crockett Cup first-round match against La Rebelión

* The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark) defeated The NOW (Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus)

Main Show

* Tribute graphic for Scott Hall opens the show.

* Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx) defeated The End (Odinson and Parrow) in a Crockett Cup Round 1 match. Afterwards, Parrow powerbombed Hawx.

* Backstage, Billy Corgan talked about the history of the Crockett Cup and wondered which Jeff Jarrett will show up tomorrow for the NWA Heavyweight Title match which he is set to officiate.

* The Cardonas (Mike Knox and VSK) defeated Matthew Mims and The Pope in a Crockett Cup Round 1 match

* NWA Women’s Champion Kamille said that while she respects Kylie Rae but isn’t sure how she earned a title shot. She added that she will bring chapstick for Chelsea Green to help her after all the ass she’s been kissing. Kamille said that a championship match should be one-on-one, and that Corgan gave in by making it a Triple Threat match.

* Aron Stevens revealed that JR Kratos is not at the show and introduced The Blue Meanie as his tag team partner for tonight.

* The Dirty Sexy Boys (Dirty Dango and JTG) defeated Aron Stevens and The Blue Meanie in a Crockett Cup Round 1 match

* NWA TV Champion Tyrus told everyone to keep their eyes on Jordan Clearwater as he took off his robe.

* Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett) defeated Strictly Business (Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer) in a Crockett Cup Round 1 match

* In an interview backstage, The Fixers vowed to win the tournament, adding that it doesn’t matter who they face.

* Doug Williams and Harry Smith defeated The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Rush Freeman) in a Crockett Cup Round 1 match

* La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) defeated The Tate Twins (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) in a Crockett Cup Round 1 match

* In a backstage interview, The Cardonas said they’re going to save the NWA tag team division.

* The Cardonas (VSK & Mike Knox) defeated The Fixers (Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky) in a Crockett Cup Quarter Final match

* The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark) defeated The Dirty Sexy Boys (Dirty Dango and JTG) in a Crockett Cup Quarter Final match

* In an interview backstage, BLK Jeez and Tyrus said they expect to win in the quarterfinals, and Tyrus noted that he is confident going into his match with Rodney Mack tomorrow.

* La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) defeated Hawx Aerie (PJ Hawx) in a Crockett Cup Quarter Final Handicap match

* Doug Williams and Harry Smith defeated Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett) in a Crockett Cup Quarter Final match

* La Rebelión said in an interview that they will be the next winners of the Crockett Cup.

* Billy Corgan joined the announce table to talk about NWA’s tag team division and said tomorrow night will be interesting. He thanked everyone for watching and previewed tomorrow’s matches.