NWA Crockett Cup 2023 Night One Full Results 06.03.2023: Tournament Matches Begin, NWA National Heavyweight Title Fight, More
The inaugural night of NWA’s 2023 Crockett Cup was hosted by the promotion on June 3rd in Winston-Salem, NC. You can find the full results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.
* Crockett Cup Tournament Bout: Psycho Boy Fodder & Flip Gordon def. Dan Maff & Shawn Donovan
* Crockett Cup Tournament Bout: SVGS (Blake Troop & Jax Dane) def. T.N.T. (Terrell & Terrence Hughes)
* Crockett Cup Tournament Bout: The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo & Ruffo the Clown) def. The Fixers (Wrecking Ball Legursky & Jay Bradley)
* Crockett Cup Tournament Bout: AAA’s Toxin & Arez def. The Heatseekers (Elliot Russell & Matt Sigmon)
* Crockett Cup Tournament Bout: The Immortals (Kratos & Odinson) def. “Magic” Jake Dumas & Brian Brock
* Crockett Cup Tournament Bout: The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) def. Idolmania Sports Management (Cyon & Jordan Clearwater)
* Crockett Cup Tournament Bout: Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage & Damage) def. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)
* Crockett Cup Tournament Bout: The Immortals (Kratos & Odinson) def. The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews)
* Qualifying Fight For NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Scramble: Joe Alonzo def. Alex Taylor
* Crockett Cup Tournament Bout: The Mortons (Ricky Morton & NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton) def. AAA’s Toxin & Arez
* Crockett Cup Tournament Bout: The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo & Ruffo the Clown) def. A Cut Above (NWA World Television Champion Thom Latimer & Rhett Titus)
* Crockett Cup Tournament Bout: AAA’s Jinetes del Aire (Myzteziz Jr. & Octagón Jr.) def. SVGS (Blake Troop & Jax Dane)
* Hardcore Team War: Ruthie Jay, Samantha Starr, & M95 (Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate) (w/ Baby Doll) def. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy, Kenzie Paige, Kylie Paige, & Roxy)
* Crockett Cup Tournament Bout: Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch def. Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper and Mims)
* Crockett Cup Tournament Bout: The Midnight Riders (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus & Chris Adonis) def. Judais & Max the Impaler
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 def. “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason
* Crockett Cup Tournament Bout: La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) def. Psycho Boy Fodder & Flip Gordon
The Outrunners win the Four Way Tag Elmination at Fan Fest to advance in the #CrockettCup! @TruthMagnum @turbofloyd_ pic.twitter.com/CgBg7yMDQu
— NWA (@nwa) June 3, 2023
At the #CrockettCup Fan Fest @_theyaremax_ & @RealJudais defeat The Now and will advance to face @PlanetTyrus & @ChrisAdonis in the next round! pic.twitter.com/TTzT5fq8oZ
— NWA (@nwa) June 3, 2023
Magnum Muscle def. The Spectaculars at the fan fest dark matches to advance in the #CrockettCup!
@MileHighMagnum pic.twitter.com/yqDRH8ubZI
— NWA (@nwa) June 3, 2023
The House always wins.#CrockettCup @MagicJakeDumas pic.twitter.com/8DKb7UxPRG
— NWA (@nwa) June 3, 2023
