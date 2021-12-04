NWA Hard Times 2 Preview: Nine Title Matches Scheduled

– NWA returns to pay-per-view tonight with the Hard Times 2 event. The card is being held in Atlanta, Georgia and will be broadcast live on FITE TV at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the full lineup for tonight:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match: Mike Knox vs. Trevor Murdoch

* NWA World Women’s Title Match: Melina vs. Kamille

* NWA World Television Title No DQ, No Time Limit Match: Cyon vs. Tyrus

Special Referee: Elijah Burke

* NWA World Tag Team Titles Match: The End’s Odinson and Parrow vs. La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450

* NWA National Heavyweight Title Match: Judais vs. Chris Adonis

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: TBA and Natalia Markova vs. Kylie Rae and Tootie Lynn vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle (c)

* ROH World Tag Team Titles Match: Aron Stevens and JR Kratos vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament Qualifier: Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Kiera Hogan

* No One Allowed at Ringside: Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer

Either man will be suspended for two months if disqualified.

* Douglas Williams vs. Colby Corino

* In-ring tribute to Jazz

* Mick Foley appearance

Pre-show

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament Gauntlet Qualifier: Ariya Daivari vs. Homicide vs. Kerry Morton vs. CW Anderson vs. Luke Hawx vs. PJ Hawx vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Sal Rinauro vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Jamie Stanley vs. Victor Benjamin vs. Alex Taylor

As previously reported, Lady Frost is off the scheduled NWA World Women’s Tag Team Title match, where she was supposed to team with Natalia Markova. No announcement has been made on plans for her replacement.

NWA Hard Times 2 is available to purchase on FITE TV for $24.99.