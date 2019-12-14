NWA News: Into the Fire Tops Pre-Sale Orders for Promotion, Future PPV Plans, Next TV Tapings Sold Out

– PWInsider reports that NWA Into the Fire has had the largest pre-sale orders to date for the promotion for a pay-per-view available on FITE.TV.

– In terms of a future PPV event for NWA, PWInsider also reports that there’s a plan to do another round of TV tapings and another PPV event next month.

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that the scheduled Powerrr TV tapings for Sunday and Monday are already sold out.

Meanwhile, NWA Into the Fire is scheduled for later at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The card will be available live through FITE.TV. You can check out 411’s official preview for the event RIGHT HERE.