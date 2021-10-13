NWA Powerrr Results: Tag Team Tournament Semifinals, TV Title On the Line, More

A new episode of NWA Powerrr aired on FITE last night with a TV title match and the semifinals of the tag team eliminator tournament. Here are results, via Fightful

* Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-Final: Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ Hawx) defeated Sal Rinauro & Mims (w/ Danny Deals)

* Da Pope says he won’t cash in NWA World Title opportunity unexpectedly.

* Chelsea Green, Melina, and Kylie Rae did an interview.

* NWA Television Championship: Tyrus (c) def. Jordan Clearwater

* Tyrus speaks

"Listen to this Masked Man! If I am willing to do that to a friend…what do you think I am going to do to you?" @PlanetTyrus has strong words for @NWA_MysteryMan!

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/Rmb3rpCIoO — NWA (@nwa) October 12, 2021

* Mickie James discusses NWA EmPowerrr. She’s interrupted by Kiera Hogan.

"If you feel so highly of me, why am I not on the Empowerrr show?" @HoganKnowsBest3 apparently feels slighted by her idol, @MikieJames, but is she going about things the right way?

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/afLajgl6L3 — NWA (@nwa) October 12, 2021

* Kamille & Thom Latimer discuss turning on Nick Aldis

"You used me as a stepping stone!" @Thomas_Latimer_ airs his grievances with his "best friend," @RealNickAdlis!

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/AK5cbQGdHb — NWA (@nwa) October 12, 2021

* Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-Final: The End (Parrow & Odinson) defeated Kratos & Aron Stevens