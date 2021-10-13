wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results: Tag Team Tournament Semifinals, TV Title On the Line, More
A new episode of NWA Powerrr aired on FITE last night with a TV title match and the semifinals of the tag team eliminator tournament. Here are results, via Fightful
* Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-Final: Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ Hawx) defeated Sal Rinauro & Mims (w/ Danny Deals)
* Da Pope says he won’t cash in NWA World Title opportunity unexpectedly.
* Chelsea Green, Melina, and Kylie Rae did an interview.
* NWA Television Championship: Tyrus (c) def. Jordan Clearwater
* Tyrus speaks
"Listen to this Masked Man! If I am willing to do that to a friend…what do you think I am going to do to you?" @PlanetTyrus has strong words for @NWA_MysteryMan!
* Mickie James discusses NWA EmPowerrr. She’s interrupted by Kiera Hogan.
"If you feel so highly of me, why am I not on the Empowerrr show?" @HoganKnowsBest3 apparently feels slighted by her idol, @MikieJames, but is she going about things the right way?
* Kamille & Thom Latimer discuss turning on Nick Aldis
"You used me as a stepping stone!" @Thomas_Latimer_ airs his grievances with his "best friend," @RealNickAdlis!
* Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-Final: The End (Parrow & Odinson) defeated Kratos & Aron Stevens
