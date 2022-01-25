wrestling / News

NWA PowerrrSurge Preview: Aries vs. Titus From Hard Times 2, Kylie Rae vs. Madi Wrenkowski

January 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA PowerrrSurge - Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus

– NWA presents a new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kylie Rae
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Qualifying Match (From Hard Times 2): Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus
* Rodney Mack in action
* The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. Miguel Robles & Fable Jake

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, NWA PowerrrSurge, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading