NWA PowerrrSurge Preview: Aries vs. Titus From Hard Times 2, Kylie Rae vs. Madi Wrenkowski
– NWA presents a new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kylie Rae
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Qualifying Match (From Hard Times 2): Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus
* Rodney Mack in action
* The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. Miguel Robles & Fable Jake
