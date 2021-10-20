wrestling / News
NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Thom Latimer Defeats Tim Storm
A new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge aired on FITE last night with Thom Latimer battling Tim Storm and a replay of the NWA Women’s title match from Empowerrr. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Jeremiah Plunkett def. Heartthrob Jaden
Kicking things off with our Spotlight Match, featuring the pride of Taterpeeler @Plunkitis vs Heartthrob Jaden.
Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/TNycTJAZDJ
— NWA (@nwa) October 19, 2021
* Footage of Nick Aldis in PTW and Strictly Business interfering
Even across a vast ocean, @ChrisAdonis made sure that @RealNickAldis was forced to deal with Strictly Business!
Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/ouil7OC3vr
— NWA (@nwa) October 19, 2021
* Thom Latimer def. Tim Storm
Can there be a more accurate depiction of mortal enemies than these two? @Thomas_Latimer_ and @RealTimStorm collide at the Chase!
Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/bjyGNUJo8y
— NWA (@nwa) October 19, 2021
* Billy Corgan discusses NWA By Any Means Necessary
* (Replay from NWA EmPowerrr) NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) def. Leyla Hirsch