NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Thom Latimer Defeats Tim Storm

October 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA PowerrrSurge

A new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge aired on FITE last night with Thom Latimer battling Tim Storm and a replay of the NWA Women’s title match from Empowerrr. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Jeremiah Plunkett def. Heartthrob Jaden

* Footage of Nick Aldis in PTW and Strictly Business interfering

* Thom Latimer def. Tim Storm

* Billy Corgan discusses NWA By Any Means Necessary
* (Replay from NWA EmPowerrr) NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) def. Leyla Hirsch

