NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Thom Latimer Defeats Tim Storm

A new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge aired on FITE last night with Thom Latimer battling Tim Storm and a replay of the NWA Women’s title match from Empowerrr. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Jeremiah Plunkett def. Heartthrob Jaden

Kicking things off with our Spotlight Match, featuring the pride of Taterpeeler @Plunkitis vs Heartthrob Jaden. Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/TNycTJAZDJ — NWA (@nwa) October 19, 2021

* Footage of Nick Aldis in PTW and Strictly Business interfering

* Thom Latimer def. Tim Storm

Can there be a more accurate depiction of mortal enemies than these two? @Thomas_Latimer_ and @RealTimStorm collide at the Chase! Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/bjyGNUJo8y — NWA (@nwa) October 19, 2021

* Billy Corgan discusses NWA By Any Means Necessary

* (Replay from NWA EmPowerrr) NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) def. Leyla Hirsch