NWA Releases Video of Trevor Murdoch Attack After By Any Means Necessary

November 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA By Any Means Necessary

The NWA has released the official video of Trevor Murdoch being attacked by Mike Knox following the By Any Means Necessary show. As reported last month, Knox showed up at the show and came out of the crowd to attack Murdoch after the show was done. You can see the video below:

