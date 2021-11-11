wrestling / News
NWA Releases Video of Trevor Murdoch Attack After By Any Means Necessary
November 10, 2021 | Posted by
The NWA has released the official video of Trevor Murdoch being attacked by Mike Knox following the By Any Means Necessary show. As reported last month, Knox showed up at the show and came out of the crowd to attack Murdoch after the show was done. You can see the video below:
