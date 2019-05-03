wrestling / News
NWA Women’s Championship Match Set For ROH War of the Worlds Chicago
May 3, 2019
– ROH War of the Worlds’ tour stop in Chicago has added an NWA Women’s Championship match. As you can see below, the NWA announced on Friday that Allysin Kay will have her first defense of the championship against Marti Bell at the show, which takes place on May 12th at The Odeum in Villa Park.
Kay defeated Santana Garrett at the Crockett Cup over this past weekend to win the vacant title, which had been vacated by Jazz due to personal and health reasons.
