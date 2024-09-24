NWA’s NYC Debut Quickly Sells Out

The NWA is making its NYC debut this Friday, September 27, at The Sacred Heart Catholic Academy in Glendale, Queens. It’s already sold out, according to PWInsider.com.

Matches on tap include NWA Champion Thom Latimer taking on Bryan Idol, NWA Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige facing Tiffany Nievez, Kylie Paige battling Natalia Markova, NWA Midwest Champion Pretty Boy Smooth against Donnie Dixon, Sidney Porter squaring off with Rage, and Flex Havoc competing against Papadon and Steve Pena.

Former ECW ring announcer Stephen DeAngelis will be the one announcing the matches at Friday’s show.

There are still tickets for Saturday’s show in Melville, Long Island.