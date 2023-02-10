NXT Ring Announcer Alicia Taylor Recalls Getting Advice From Triple H

Alicia Taylor is the ring announcer for NXT, and she recently discussed how she got to use her experience as a death metal singer in her work. In addition to being the host and then ring announcer for NXT, Warrington is heavily involved in music and has been a drummer for everyone from Gore Gore Girls and Selena Gomez to Kelly Osborne and The Dollyrots. She also had her own band, the metal act Dohrn, which she started in 2015.

Taylor appeared on Real Radio Monsters’ show from the WWE Performance Center on Wednesday and noted that she had trouble finding her voice on NXT TV until Triple H told her to dig into her past.

“It just never felt right to me,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “And then Triple H came over to me one day at rehearsal and he goes, ‘Hey, aren’t you a metal singer?’ And I said, ‘Yeah?’ He says, ‘Then give me your f**king metal voice!’ And I said, ‘Okay well, if I’ve got Triple H’s approval, then I’ll do that.”

Taylor noted that she still performs music despite making her work for WWE her primary focus. She has been the ring announcer for NXT since April of 2019 and has handled those duties for Raw and SmackDown live events as well.