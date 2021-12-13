wrestling / News
NXT Alum Leon Ruff Added to GCW Most Notorious
December 12, 2021 | Posted by
We have a new competitor set for GCW Most Notorious in former NXT North American champion Leon Ruff. GCW announced on Sunday that Ruff will be part of the January 14th show in Detroit, Michigan.
Ruff was released from WWE in August of this year. He joins Kevin Nash, Alex Shelley, Rhino, Sabu, Jimmy Jacobs, and Dark Sheik in the show, which will air on FITE TV.
*Detroit Update*
LEON RUFF comes HOME and returns to GCW on Friday, Jan 14 in DETROIT!
Plus:
RHINO Returns
SHELLEY Returns
JACOBS Returns
&
SABU and KEVIN NASH come HOME!
Get Tix:https://t.co/W8Hni8lofU
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
1/14/22 – 7PM
Harpo's – Detroit pic.twitter.com/cWx9rnpDcM
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 10, 2021
