NXT Alum Leon Ruff Added to GCW Most Notorious

We have a new competitor set for GCW Most Notorious in former NXT North American champion Leon Ruff. GCW announced on Sunday that Ruff will be part of the January 14th show in Detroit, Michigan.

Ruff was released from WWE in August of this year. He joins Kevin Nash, Alex Shelley, Rhino, Sabu, Jimmy Jacobs, and Dark Sheik in the show, which will air on FITE TV.