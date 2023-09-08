wrestling / News
NXT Stars Axiom & Charlie Dempsey To Compete For Reality Of Wrestling
September 8, 2023 | Posted by
Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling his hosting an NXT showcase match between Axiom and Charlie Dempsey. ROW announced on Thursday that the two NXT stars will compete at their September 23rd show The Next Chapter in Texas City, Texas.
You can get tickets for the show here.
