NXT Creative Reportedly Blindsided By Malcolm Bivens’ WWE Release

As previously reported, Malcolm Bivens was released from the WWE last week, one of ten talents cut from the NXT 2.0 brand. It was noted at the time that Bivens had no intention of re-signing with the company, even after pitches for the main roster were made for him.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the creative team in NXT was said to be caught off guard by the news. They were not told about plans to release Bivens ahead of time. Bivens had a storyline happening with his Diamond Mine stable, including some tension with Roderick Strong. Prior to his release, the creative team had been working on ways to continue the angle.