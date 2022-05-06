wrestling / News
NXT Creative Reportedly Blindsided By Malcolm Bivens’ WWE Release
May 6, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Malcolm Bivens was released from the WWE last week, one of ten talents cut from the NXT 2.0 brand. It was noted at the time that Bivens had no intention of re-signing with the company, even after pitches for the main roster were made for him.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the creative team in NXT was said to be caught off guard by the news. They were not told about plans to release Bivens ahead of time. Bivens had a storyline happening with his Diamond Mine stable, including some tension with Roderick Strong. Prior to his release, the creative team had been working on ways to continue the angle.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Q1 Earnings Call: Nick Khan Touts WrestleMania Success, Original Programming Plans
- Booker T Criticizes Athena For Saying She Was Unhappy in WWE
- Tessa Blanchard Comments On Rumors Of Falling Out With WOW – Women of Wrestling
- Booker T on Ronda Rousey Forgetting Parts of Her Match Layouts, Rousey Taking Losses Now