wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Full Results 02.11.2023: Headliner Match of Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Schism & More
NXT hosted a live event on February 11 in Citrus Springs, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.
*Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp
*Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) defeated Ilja Dragunov
*Tiffany Stratton defeated Thea Hail
*Brooks Jensen & Kiana James defeated Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)
*Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca & Wendy Choo defeated Lash Legend, Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez
*Apollo Crews defeated Dabba-Kato
*Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer & Axiom defeated Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid)
#NxtCitrusSprings @tiffstrattonwwe def. @theahail_wwe pic.twitter.com/10B2H7ph9N
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 12, 2023
#NxtCitrusSprings @AvaRaineWWE and the Schism menace @theahail_wwe after her match, but @WWEFrazer, @Axiom_WWE, and @WesLee_WWE save the day and challenge the "family". pic.twitter.com/xh5RHeSe8x
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 12, 2023
Mother @kianajames_wwe singlehandedly destroying #PrettyDeadly 🔥🔥🔥 #NXTCitrusSprings pic.twitter.com/3h3d3XIFxf
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) February 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Campaigns for Roman Reigns to Receive Emmy Award for His Work as The Tribal Chief
- Eric Bischoff On When He Decided To Split the NWO, If WCW Thunder Caused The Split
- Notes On Plans For WWE Elimination Chamber: Chelsea Green’s Work Praised, More
- Tyrus Reveals Who He Wants To Defend NWA World Title Against