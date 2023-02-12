wrestling / News

NXT Live Event Full Results 02.11.2023: Headliner Match of Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Schism & More

February 11, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

NXT hosted a live event on February 11 in Citrus Springs, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.

*Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp
*Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) defeated Ilja Dragunov
*Tiffany Stratton defeated Thea Hail
*Brooks Jensen & Kiana James defeated Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)
*Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca & Wendy Choo defeated Lash Legend, Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez
*Apollo Crews defeated Dabba-Kato
*Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer & Axiom defeated Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid)

