NXT Live Event Full Results 02.11.2023: Headliner Match of Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Schism & More

NXT hosted a live event on February 11 in Citrus Springs, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.

*Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp

*Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) defeated Ilja Dragunov

*Tiffany Stratton defeated Thea Hail

*Brooks Jensen & Kiana James defeated Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)

*Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca & Wendy Choo defeated Lash Legend, Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

*Apollo Crews defeated Dabba-Kato

*Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer & Axiom defeated Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid)