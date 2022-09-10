NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville: Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate Team Up

WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs def. Gallus

* Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons def. Kiana James & Ariana Grace

* Carmelo Hayes def. Hank Walker

* Cora Jade def. Amari Miller

* NXT Tag Team Titles: Pretty Deadly (c) def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

* Bron Breakker & Tyler Bate def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams