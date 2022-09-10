wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville: Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate Team Up
WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs def. Gallus
* Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons def. Kiana James & Ariana Grace
* Carmelo Hayes def. Hank Walker
* Cora Jade def. Amari Miller
* NXT Tag Team Titles: Pretty Deadly (c) def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
* Bron Breakker & Tyler Bate def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams
#NXTJacksonville was fun last night, I’m sure it was nice for the town to finally get a 10. Anywho, check out #NXTOrlando tonite #BigBodyJavi #WeWantJavi #SummerOfJavi pic.twitter.com/S9R5W0M2hL
— Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) September 10, 2022
#NXTJacksonville you know its GBOT pic.twitter.com/y5LkwqcFtb
— Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) September 10, 2022
.@Edris_Enofe & @MalikBladeWWE faced off against #PrettyDeadly for the #NXTTagTitles here in #NXTJacksonville!! pic.twitter.com/pqX3Tn3z0H
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 10, 2022