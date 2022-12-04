wrestling / News
NXT Live Full Results 12.03.2022: NXT Women’s Title & More
A live event was held by NXT on December 3 in Gainesville, FL. You can find the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.
*NXT Women’s Title Match: Ivy Nile def. Mandy Rose via DQ
*Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley & Roxanne Perez def. Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne)
*Sol Ruca & Fallon Henley def. Cora Jade & Kiana James
*Scrypts def. Ikemen Jiro
*Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) def. Andre Chase (w/ Duke Hudson & Thea Hail)
*Axiom & Oro Mensah def. Charlie Dempsey & Tavion Heights
*Alba Fyre def. Isla Dawn via DQ
*NXT Champion Bron Breakker & NXT North American Champion Wes Lee def. Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
#NXTGainesville More women's tag team action: @FallonHenleyWWE and @SolRucaWWE vs. @kianajames_wwe and @CoraJadeWWE pic.twitter.com/39X9sAwC7D
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) December 4, 2022
Who‘s getting it tonight at #NXTGainesville 🥶🍦 pic.twitter.com/wCPzeNlB7U
— Oro Mensah 🇬🇭🇨🇭 (@olivercarterGH) December 3, 2022
#NXTGainesville @sixftfiiiiive channels his hidden Ultimate Warrior as he and @theahail_wwe cheer @AndreChaseWWE on. Falsely accused of interference, they're sent to the back! pic.twitter.com/6fH1vcnYK8
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) December 4, 2022
#NXTGainesville @IslaDawn is absolutely merciless with @wwe_alba. But when she can't clinch the victory, she grabs Alba's own bat to force the disqualification. pic.twitter.com/ryTlbNQnMm
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) December 4, 2022
