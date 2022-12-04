NXT Live Full Results 12.03.2022: NXT Women’s Title & More

A live event was held by NXT on December 3 in Gainesville, FL. You can find the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.

*NXT Women’s Title Match: Ivy Nile def. Mandy Rose via DQ

*Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley & Roxanne Perez def. Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne)

*Sol Ruca & Fallon Henley def. Cora Jade & Kiana James

*Scrypts def. Ikemen Jiro

*Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) def. Andre Chase (w/ Duke Hudson & Thea Hail)

*Axiom & Oro Mensah def. Charlie Dempsey & Tavion Heights

*Alba Fyre def. Isla Dawn via DQ

*NXT Champion Bron Breakker & NXT North American Champion Wes Lee def. Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

#NXTGainesville @sixftfiiiiive channels his hidden Ultimate Warrior as he and @theahail_wwe cheer @AndreChaseWWE on. Falsely accused of interference, they're sent to the back! pic.twitter.com/6fH1vcnYK8 — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) December 4, 2022