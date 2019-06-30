wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 6.29.19: Velveteen Dream and Keith Lee Team Up in Main Event, More
– WWE held an NXT live event in Venice, Florida on Saturday night, featuring Velveteen Dream and Keith Lee against The Forgotten Sons and more. The results were, per PWInsider:
* Jeet Ramah defeats Dexter Loomis via submission.
* Lacy Lane and Kacy Catanzaro defeat Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo when Lacy pinned Deonna.
#NXTVenice #Virtuosa @DeonnaPurrazzo #teamwork pic.twitter.com/98uvXwbOG3
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) June 30, 2019
* Mansoor def. Denzel DeJournette
* Fatal Fourway Elimination: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Outliers Dorian Mak and Riddick Moss vs. Boa and Rocky vs. Dio Madden and Swerve Scott. Swerve eliminates Rocky and Boa. Dorian Mak eliminates Swerve and Dio. Lorcan and Birch defeat the Outliers to win the four-way.
#NXTVenice @swerveconfident and @GREATBLACKOTAKU getting the first elimination in the tag fatal 4way elimination match pic.twitter.com/XwX4OadrgV
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) June 30, 2019
* Cezar Bononi pins The Former Luke Menzies (Ridge Holler maybe).
* Damian Priest def. Raul Mendoza
* WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler submits Rachel Evers with the Kirifuda Clutch.
#NXTVenice #fromoutanowhere @RachaelEversWWE pic.twitter.com/gaehFU7Tuf
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) June 30, 2019
* Limitless Keith Lee and Velveteen Dream defeat the Forgotten Sons (with Jaxson Ryker) when Dream pins Blake.
📸💜 @VelveteenWWE #NXTVenice pic.twitter.com/9RwMJEuxVp
— Morgan💗 (@MorGunShow) June 30, 2019
#NXTVenice basked in the glory of @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/7E4Vxxk4r0
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) June 30, 2019
