wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 6.29.19: Velveteen Dream and Keith Lee Team Up in Main Event, More

June 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Velveteen Dream NXT TV 22118

– WWE held an NXT live event in Venice, Florida on Saturday night, featuring Velveteen Dream and Keith Lee against The Forgotten Sons and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Jeet Ramah defeats Dexter Loomis via submission.

* Lacy Lane and Kacy Catanzaro defeat Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo when Lacy pinned Deonna.

* Mansoor def. Denzel DeJournette

* Fatal Fourway Elimination: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Outliers Dorian Mak and Riddick Moss vs. Boa and Rocky vs. Dio Madden and Swerve Scott. Swerve eliminates Rocky and Boa. Dorian Mak eliminates Swerve and Dio. Lorcan and Birch defeat the Outliers to win the four-way.

* Cezar Bononi pins The Former Luke Menzies (Ridge Holler maybe).

* Damian Priest def. Raul Mendoza

* WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler submits Rachel Evers with the Kirifuda Clutch.

* Limitless Keith Lee and Velveteen Dream defeat the Forgotten Sons (with Jaxson Ryker) when Dream pins Blake.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading