wrestling / News
NXT Results From Melbourne, Florida: Garza Jr. Makes His Debut
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Melbourne, Florida with Garza Jr. making his in-ring debut in the opening match. You can see results below, via Wrestling Inc:
* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Garza Jr. Garza looked great in his debut
* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Luke Menzies
* Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane defeated Reina Gonzalez and Taynara Conti
* Court Moore, the former Stokely Hathaway, cut an in-ring promo but was interrupted by MJ Jenkins as a babyface. The segment ended with Jenkins smacking Moore in the face
* Brendan Vink defeated Brennan Williams
* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh
* Tyler Breeze defeated Shane Thorne. Breeze was way over
* Bianca Belair defeated Jessie Elaban
* Keith Lee defeated Bobby Fish
#Garza Jr. debuted today at a live #NXT event in Florida, United States pic.twitter.com/KRlQOtvUAm
— Yeyoman (@Diego71136271) May 3, 2019
@GarzaaJr ha llegado la #RebelionAmarilla a Territorio #wwe #NXT garza jr. En su debut en un Ring de wwe éxitos y a todos los seguidores de la rebelión sepan que el jefe ya está aquí. @MechaWolf450 @Bestia666tj @hijodelfantasma pic.twitter.com/VD4ESUfA89
— Wrestling Empire ™️ (@wrestlingEmpir2) May 3, 2019
@RealKeithLee Thank you for letting me bask in your glory at #NXTMelbourne tonight! Nice win to close it out! pic.twitter.com/ENX0DaMK5H
— William Cook (@ChefCook94) May 3, 2019
@TaynaraContiWWE knows #NXTMelbourne loves her pic.twitter.com/tNn67jP0Rg
— Mia Simmons (@Poohbaby925) May 3, 2019
Hey @theBobbyFish nice seeing you #NXTMelbourne #UndisputedEra pic.twitter.com/jELCVj6LGE
— Mia Simmons (@Poohbaby925) May 3, 2019
WOW #NXTMELBOURNE pic.twitter.com/9wKzUFJwL9
— mackenzie_honel9 (@HonelMackenzie) May 3, 2019
#NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/pOT4Wr5j6E
— luis rodriguez (@chino1982) May 3, 2019
