NXT Results From Melbourne, Florida: Garza Jr. Makes His Debut

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Melbourne, Florida with Garza Jr. making his in-ring debut in the opening match. You can see results below, via Wrestling Inc:

* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Garza Jr. Garza looked great in his debut

* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Luke Menzies

* Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane defeated Reina Gonzalez and Taynara Conti

* Court Moore, the former Stokely Hathaway, cut an in-ring promo but was interrupted by MJ Jenkins as a babyface. The segment ended with Jenkins smacking Moore in the face

* Brendan Vink defeated Brennan Williams

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh

* Tyler Breeze defeated Shane Thorne. Breeze was way over

* Bianca Belair defeated Jessie Elaban

* Keith Lee defeated Bobby Fish

@GarzaaJr ha llegado la #RebelionAmarilla a Territorio #wwe #NXT garza jr. En su debut en un Ring de wwe éxitos y a todos los seguidores de la rebelión sepan que el jefe ya está aquí. @MechaWolf450 @Bestia666tj @hijodelfantasma pic.twitter.com/VD4ESUfA89 — Wrestling Empire ™️ (@wrestlingEmpir2) May 3, 2019