NXT Rumored To Be Moving To Tuesdays After WrestleMania

A new rumor has NXT changing days starting right after WrestleMania. Take this as the unconfirmed rumor that it is for now, but the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast noted on Twitter today that they’ve been told by a “very reliable source” that the show will move to Tuesday nights starting April 13th.

The show’s Twitter account noted that the announcement should be made soon, and in a response to Dave Meltzer noting that there were discussions of such on February 24th but weren’t yet final, the show said that NBC staff were informed of the move this week. USA Network is owned by NBCUniversal, as is the Peacock streaming service which will become the exclusive home of the WWE Network later this month. The podcast further stated that the show is staying on USA Network, and that their source is “straight from someone at NBC.”

WWE has not confirmed the move at this time.

Hearing from a very reliable source that NXT will be moving to Tuesdays starting 4/13. Should be announced fairly soon. pic.twitter.com/FCnLhdZ8Ms — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) March 2, 2021

We had gotten the same information last week. NBC told staff this week so a lot more rumblings. — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) March 2, 2021