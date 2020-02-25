wrestling / News

Various News: NXT Superstars Celebrate 10th Anniversary, Impact Wrestling Going to Columbus, Preview for Tonight's Impact

February 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
BroserWeights NXT Takeover: Portland

– WWE released a video of Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream, and The BroserWeights celebrating the 10th anniversary of NXT at the live event in St. Paul, Minnesota last Sunday (Feb. 23). You can check out that NXT anniversary footage below.

– Impact Wrestling announced today that the promotion will be going to Columbus, Ohio for the first time. A set of Impact TV tapings will be held on April 24 and 25. Tickets for the tapings go ons ale on Friday, February 28. You can check out the announcement below.

– Also for Impact, a new preview video is out for tonight’s episode on AXS TV. YOu can check out that promo clip below.

