Various News: NXT Superstars Celebrate 10th Anniversary, Impact Wrestling Going to Columbus, Preview for Tonight’s Impact
– WWE released a video of Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream, and The BroserWeights celebrating the 10th anniversary of NXT at the live event in St. Paul, Minnesota last Sunday (Feb. 23). You can check out that NXT anniversary footage below.
– Impact Wrestling announced today that the promotion will be going to Columbus, Ohio for the first time. A set of Impact TV tapings will be held on April 24 and 25. Tickets for the tapings go ons ale on Friday, February 28. You can check out the announcement below.
IMPACT is coming to Columbus, Ohio for the very first time for Battle in the Buckeye State – two days of tapings for @AXSTV on April 24 and 25!
Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY so get ready! pic.twitter.com/zHC9oHZ2RV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2020
– Also for Impact, a new preview video is out for tonight’s episode on AXS TV. YOu can check out that promo clip below.
