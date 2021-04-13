NXT Tag Title Match, Karrion Kross, Franky Monet Debut, More Confirmed for Tonight’s NXT

– As noted, WWE announced an NXT Cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar announced an “Open Challenge” for tonight’s NXT TV debut episode in the show’s new regular timeslot on Tuesday night. Also, new NXT women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez is going to address her women’s title victory from NXT TakeOver. WWE has confirmed some additional matches and segments for later tonight, along with Karrion Kross kicking off the show. First up, new NXT tag team champions will defend the titles against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick.

Dain and Maverick picked up a victory over Breezango during the Stand & Deliver Kickoff on Night 2 to earn a title shot, and it looks like they’ll be getting it later tonight. Here’s the full announcement:

MSK make their first NXT Tag Team Championship defense against Killian Dain & Drake Maverick After realizing their dream, MSK won’t wait long to face their first challenge. They will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against No. 1 Contenders Killian Dain & Drake Maverick this Tuesday night on NXT. Nash Carter & Wes Lee continued their red-hot roll since arriving on the black-and-gold brand, besting The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to claim the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles. Meanwhile, Dain & Maverick have shown surprising chemistry. coalescing enough to knock off Breezango on Stand & Deliver Pre-Show to earn this opportunity. Will Dain & Drake parlay their already unlikely partnership into a shocking championship victory? Or will it be MSK prevailing — all night, and all day? Find out on NXT’s new night this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Also announced for tonight, new NXT World champion Karrion Kross is slated to kick off the show following his victory over Finn Balor at Takeover. Here’s the announcement, per WWE.com:

New NXT Champion Karrion Kross kicks off NXT Tuesday night New NXT Champion Karrion Kross will kick off NXT on its new night this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network. Kross prevailed over Finn Bálor in a highly physical battle at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to reclaim the black-and-gold brand’s top prize. While The Prince gave Kross all he could handle, Bálor, too, fell just as every other Superstar before him to face Kross. With NXT again under the rule of the destructive Kross and the sinister siren Scarlett, can anyone stop them from enforcing their will upon the black-and-gold brand?

Elsewhere, Franky Monet (aka Taya Valkyyrie) arrives to NXT tonight:

Franky Monet arrives on NXT this Tuesday night For weeks, the NXT Universe has seen an adorable dog trot all over the Capitol Wrestling Center, with the promise of a new arrival on the black-and-gold brand. That arrival will come to fruition this Tuesday night as Franky Monet makes her debut. But just who exactly is Franky Monet, and what does she have in store? Find out on NXT’s new night this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Other matches confirmed for tonight, Leon Ruff faces Isaiah Scott. ALso, The team of Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Ember Moon, and Shotzi Blackheart will face The Way. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s NXT on USA Network:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK (c) vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

* Santos Escobar open challenge

* Isiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Leon Ruff

* Mixed Tag Team Match: Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Ember Moon, and Shotzi Blackheart vs. The Way

* Aftermath of Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole’s unforgettable war at TakeOver

* Franky Monet arrives in NXT

* Hear from new NXT Women’s Champion Raquel González this Tuesday night on NXT

* Karrion Kross to kick off NXT on Tuesday night