Santos Escobar Makes Open Challenge For This Week’s NXT
NXT moves to Tuesday this week, and it will feature an open challenge from Santos Escobar. Escobar, who became the undisputed Cruiserweight Champion at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, posted to Twitter to announce that he is setting an open challenge for the show:
“UNDISPUTED… El Campeón!! Settled once and for all at #NXTTakeOver Stand And Deliver. Tomorrow night, OPEN CHALLENGE! Who wants to lose? Tomorrow’s your night! #WWENXT”
Previously announced for the episode is Raquel Gonzalez addressing her NXT Women’s Championship win to start the show. NXT airs Tuesday night at 8 PM ET on USA Network.
