NXT Takeover 31 Main Event Reportedly Ended Earlier Than It Was Supposed To

As we reported last night, Finn Balor was taken to a local hospital following NXT Takeover 31 for x-rays on his jaw. Kyle O’Reilly was also checked out by medical officials backstage.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that the match between the two ended a little earlier than it was supposed to due to their injuries. The hosts added that they didn’t know how long the match was supposed to last, but the reason for the abrupt ending was the injury to Balor’s jaw. The match had already been running for nearly half an hour at that point.

WWE has yet to provide an update on Balor’s condition, although they confirmed he went to the hospital.