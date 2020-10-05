Finn Balor Taken to Local Hospital Following NXT Takeover 31 Main Event

Finn Balor’s win over Kyle O’Reilly at NXT Takeover 31 came at a cost, as he was sent to the hospital afterward. Triple H said during the post-Takeover media call (per Wrestling Inc) that Balor was on his way to a local hospital for x-rays on his jaw. Balor appeared to be selling an injury to the jaw after the match and was bleeding from his mouth.

Triple H added that O’Reilly, who was also bleeding from the mouth, was being checked out by medical officials at the Performance Center. Everyone else was said to be “good” according to The Game. Our full review of the show is here.