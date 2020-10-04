wrestling / News
NXT Takeover 31 To Introduce New TV Set From WWE Performance Center, Fans Confirmed
It’s official: NXT Takeover 31 is coming from the WWE Performance Center, and in fact even a brand-new set at the facility. WWE announced on Sunday that tonight’s show will take place at the “Capitol Wrestling Center,” a portion of the “completely re-designed WWE Performance Center.” Triple H revealed that the name is a callback to Jess McMahon’s Capitol Wrestling Corporation, the predecessor to the WWF.
“It’s a historic callback to where this all began,” Triple H told Sports Illustrated. “We gutted the Performance Center and it’s now rebuilt, so it feels like we’re going back to the beginning. To me, it feels like we’re going back to 1953. Just like then, we’re doing something different and new, taking the business to a whole new level … The Capitol Wrestling Center captures the feel and the vibe of NXT. We will have all the bells and whistles of the ThunderDome, but we’ll keep that NXT feel. It’s edgier, darker and raw—you’re walking into the ultimate heavy metal soundstage.”
The report also confirmed a report that the event will have a limited number of fans, counting at about 100. Triple H said about that:
“There will be a contingent of fans in attendance, some of which will be talent, others will be friends and family and some will be fans. We will take every safety precaution that there is. All of this was signed off by our medical staff. Everybody that walks in the building will be PCR tested, take a questionnaire and be medically screened. There will be plexiglass pods with fans that are in groups, and the groups will vary in size. Everyone will wear masks, and each group will never be near anyone else.”
