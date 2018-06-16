Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Takeover: Chicago Pre-Show Video, Tale of the Tape for Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black, Triple H and Shawn Michaels Hype Takeover

June 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover

– WWE has released the video for the NXT Takeover: Chicago pre-show, which aired on the WWE Network earlier tonight:

– WWE has also revealed the tale of the tape for tonight’s NXT Championship match between Lars Sullivan and Aleister Black.

– Triple H and Shawn Michaels both hyped tonight’s event on Twitter:

article topics :

Aleister Black, Lars Sullivan, NXT Takeover: Chicago II, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading