WWE News: NXT Takeover: Chicago Pre-Show Video, Tale of the Tape for Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black, Triple H and Shawn Michaels Hype Takeover
– WWE has released the video for the NXT Takeover: Chicago pre-show, which aired on the WWE Network earlier tonight:
– WWE has also revealed the tale of the tape for tonight’s NXT Championship match between Lars Sullivan and Aleister Black.
Here's how #NXTChampion @WWEAleister and @LarsSWWE stack up ahead of their title match TONIGHT at #NXTTakeOver: Chicago! pic.twitter.com/Xp10Qod7Ho
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2018
– Triple H and Shawn Michaels both hyped tonight’s event on Twitter:
Getting all ready for #NXTTakeOver here in Chicago! The @WWENXT Stars are going to tear it up tonight like they always do!!! Enjoy!!!
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 16, 2018
Every #NXTTakeOver is an opportunity to make a mark…to change the course of @WWENXT…#NXTTakeOver: Chicago is LIVE tonight ONLY on @WWENetwork. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/r7i1gWwmGB
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 16, 2018