NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 Announced For Next Month

Next month’s NXT Takeover will see the return of WarGames. On tonight’s episode of NXT, it was announced by Shotzi Blackheart that she will be forming a team to battle Candice LeRae inside the structure. You can see the video below, which features Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”

It’s not clear yet if the women’s match will be the sole WarGames bout or if there will be one each for the men and women.