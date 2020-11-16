WWE News: NXT Talent Gets New Ring Name, Cesaro on Chasing Glory, Brothers of Destruction Promo

– NXT talent Brandi Lauren has a new ring name, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Lauren, real name Brandi Pawalek, has been given the new ring name of Skyler Storey.

Pawalek had a run in 2017 as Ava Storie and used that name on the indie scene through late 2018. She has previously worked for EVOLVE and SHINE.

– Cesaro is the guest on this week’s episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory, which is available on the free version of the WWE Network.

– WWE posted a new video promoting the Brothers of Destruction that is now available on WWE Network: