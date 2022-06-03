NXT Talents Reportedly Working Dark Match Before WWE Smackdown

Two NXT talents are reportedly set to work a dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that Wes Lee and Sanga are set to be in the dark match before tonight’s show in Columbus, Ohio.

This would be Lee’s first dark match on Smackdown or Raw. Lee and Sanga are currently part of a storyline on NXT where Sanga came to Lee’s aid to back down Xyon Quinn after Lee and Sanga faced off a couple of weeks ago. Sanga appeared in a backstage segment with Lee on this week’s show and gave him a pep talk before Lee’s match with Quinn, which saw Lee pick up the win.