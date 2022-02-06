NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov Appears At PROGRESS Chapter 128

Ilja Dragunov returned to his old stomping grounds, showing up at PROGRESS Chapter 128 on Sunday. PROGRESS shared the following press release announcing the NXT UK Champion’s appearance at the show from Manchester, where he made his presence known after the PROGRESS Championship match:

NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov Makes Shocking Return To PROGRESS Wrestling At Chapter 128 in Manchester

Ilja Dragunov, the reigning NXT UK Champion, made his surprise return to PROGRESS Wrestling at today’s event in Manchester.

The big moment came after PROGRESS Wrestling Champion Cara Noir had faced Dean Allmark with his title on the line at ‘Chapter 128: Technique’ at the O2 Ritz in Manchester.

Dragunov snuck up on Noir from behind to remind the champion that he still has designs on the PROGRESS Wrestling Championship after being defeated by Noir in a four-way bout for the then vacant title in January 2020.

Dragunov has since then become the fourth WWE NXT UK Champion, defeating WALTER (Now known as Gunther) to end the Austrian’s record setting 870 day reign at NXT TakeOver 36 in Orlando, Florida in August 2021.

Elsewhere on the card, Jonathan Gresham faced Chris Ridgeway for the Ring Of Honor World Championship and PROGRESS Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Smokin’ Aces faced Lykos Gym with the belts on the line. As of the time of this release, PROGRESS Wrestling Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw is in the midst of facing Rhio with the title on the line.

What will be the aftermath of Dragunov’s shock appearance in a PROGRESS Wrestling ring? The picture will no doubt become clearer leading into the next event, ‘Chapter 129: I Choo-Choo-Choose You’ on Sunday 20th February at the Electric Ballroom in London.