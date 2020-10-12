NXT UK Reportedly Makes Play For Ben Carter

Ben Carter is a hot commodity as of late, and one of the companies in the mix is reportedly NXT UK. Fightful Select reports that Carter, who made a big impression with his appearances on AEW, has had interest from both AEW and Impact but also the WWE UK brand.

According to the site, Carter filmed a match for Impact that aired this week before his AEW appearances, and that NXT UK made a big play to land him. The potential NXT UK deal would keep him closer to home, an issue that kept him from getting paid in ROH due to his residential status in the UK. Fightful notes that the last word from WWE’s side of the matter is that a deal had not yet been reached.