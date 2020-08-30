wrestling / News

NXT Wrestler Karen Q Announces Her Engagement

August 29, 2020
Karen Q

In a post on Twitter, NXT wrestler Karen Q has announced her engagement to independent wrestler Bison.

She wrote: “I love you @BisonUnbranded ?? Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you! 2020:Engaged

Karen Q first started working with WWE in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, then made her NXT debut on February 28, 2019.

