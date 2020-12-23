wrestling / News

NXT Year-End Awards Nominations & Fan Voting Announced

December 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Year-End Awards 2020

WWE.com has announced the nominations and fan voting for the 2020 NXT Year-End Awards. You can check out the full list of nominees and where to vote on the awards below.

The NXT Year-End Awards are back!

Get ready to celebrate an incredible 2020 for the black-and-gold brand by recognizing the biggest Superstars, matches, moments and more from this past year.

And the best part? You can help select the winners!

The NXT Universe will be able to vote in each category, with the winners being announced on the Dec. 30 edition of NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Check back with WWE’s digital and social platforms throughout the day as categories and nominees are revealed, and make your voice heard!

Breakout Star of the YearVOTE HERE

Pat McAfee
Damian Priest
Shotzi Blackheart
Cameron Grimes
Dexter Lumis
Timothy Thatcher
Raquel Gonzalez
Santos Escobar
Ilja Dragunov

Rivalry of the YearVOTE HERE

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov
Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven

Tag Team of the YearVOTE HERE

Undisputed ERA
Oney and Danny
Breezango
Imperium
Gallus
Legado Del Fantasma

Male Competitor of the YearVOTE HERE

Finn Bálor
Adam Cole
Johnny Gargano
Keith Lee
WALTER
Tommaso Ciampa

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, NXT Year-End Awards, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading