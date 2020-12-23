wrestling / News
NXT Year-End Awards Nominations & Fan Voting Announced
– WWE.com has announced the nominations and fan voting for the 2020 NXT Year-End Awards. You can check out the full list of nominees and where to vote on the awards below.
The NXT Year-End Awards are back!
Get ready to celebrate an incredible 2020 for the black-and-gold brand by recognizing the biggest Superstars, matches, moments and more from this past year.
And the best part? You can help select the winners!
The NXT Universe will be able to vote in each category, with the winners being announced on the Dec. 30 edition of NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.
Check back with WWE’s digital and social platforms throughout the day as categories and nominees are revealed, and make your voice heard!
Breakout Star of the Year – VOTE HERE
Pat McAfee
Damian Priest
Shotzi Blackheart
Cameron Grimes
Dexter Lumis
Timothy Thatcher
Raquel Gonzalez
Santos Escobar
Ilja Dragunov
Rivalry of the Year – VOTE HERE
Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov
Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven
Tag Team of the Year – VOTE HERE
Undisputed ERA
Oney and Danny
Breezango
Imperium
Gallus
Legado Del Fantasma
Male Competitor of the Year – VOTE HERE
Finn Bálor
Adam Cole
Johnny Gargano
Keith Lee
WALTER
Tommaso Ciampa
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Babyface vs. Heel Champions, The Brain Busters’ Tag Title Reign In WWE, Working With Steve McMichael
- Steve Austin On Potential Movie With The Rock, Costing Vince McMahon $14,000 At TV Taping, Pat McAfee’s NXT Promos
- JBL On Learning About Brawl For All, ECW One Night Stand Crowd, How ECW Fans Compare To NXT Fans
- Tony Khan Invites Impact Talent to Appear on AEW in Latest Ad on Impact Wrestling