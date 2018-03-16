WWE News: NXT’s Christy St. Cloud Reportedly Released, Daniel Bryan Set For Appearance, Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn Want Second Chance

– Squared Circle Sirens reports that NXT interviewer Christy St. Cloud has been released from the WWE. She previously worked as Christy Olson on AfterBuzz TV. WWE and St. Cloud have yet to confirm the news.

– Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn are the latest Mixed Match Challenge team to ask for votes to give them a second chance.

– Daniel Bryan will appear at the Special Olympics IX MENA Games on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It starts at 3 PM. He will visit the games, support a coaching clinic for athletes with intellectual disabilities at ADNEC, and take part in a Play Unified game, where those with and without disability play together. You can find more information here.