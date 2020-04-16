NXT’s Dan Matha, Jon Quasto and Alyssa Miles Released From WWE

F4WOnline reports that Dan Matha has been released from the WWE. Matha was a part of the NXT brand as Dorian Mak. He had teamed with Riddick Moss as The Outliers, managed by Robert Stone. However the team was broken up when Moss went to the main roster. Matha also made a couple of appearances several years ago, including getting trashed by Samoa Joe before he was set to make a debut. He also showed up in the Greatest Royal Rumble at #40 before being eliminated by Braun Strowman.

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer added that Jon Quasto and Alyssa Miles, who hadn’t even wrestled for NXT yet, were also released. You can see the complete list of releases below.

Dan Matha

Alyssa Miles

Jon Quasto

Kendo Kashin (coach)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center coach)

Chris Guy (Performance Center coach)

MJ Jenkins

Josiah Wiliams

Jerry Soto (announcer)

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

Andrea Listenberger (writer)

Rusev

No Way Jose

Zack Ryder

Maria Kanellis

Mike Kanellis

Rowan

Sarah Logan

Mike Chioda (referee)

Primo

Epico

Billy Kidman (producer)

Pat Buck (producer)

Shawn Daivari (producer)

Scott Armstrong (producer)

Sarah Stock (producer)

Heath Slater

Kurt Angle (producer)

Shane Helms (producer)

Dave Finlay (producer)

Lance Storm (producer)

Mike Rotunda (producer)

Aiden English

Eric Young

Drake Maverick

Curt Hawkins

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Lio Rush