wrestling / News
NXT’s Dan Matha, Jon Quasto and Alyssa Miles Released From WWE
F4WOnline reports that Dan Matha has been released from the WWE. Matha was a part of the NXT brand as Dorian Mak. He had teamed with Riddick Moss as The Outliers, managed by Robert Stone. However the team was broken up when Moss went to the main roster. Matha also made a couple of appearances several years ago, including getting trashed by Samoa Joe before he was set to make a debut. He also showed up in the Greatest Royal Rumble at #40 before being eliminated by Braun Strowman.
During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer added that Jon Quasto and Alyssa Miles, who hadn’t even wrestled for NXT yet, were also released. You can see the complete list of releases below.
Dan Matha
Alyssa Miles
Jon Quasto
Kendo Kashin (coach)
Serena Deeb (Performance Center coach)
Chris Guy (Performance Center coach)
MJ Jenkins
Josiah Wiliams
Jerry Soto (announcer)
Deonna Purrazzo
Aleksandar Jaksic
Andrea Listenberger (writer)
Rusev
No Way Jose
Zack Ryder
Maria Kanellis
Mike Kanellis
Rowan
Sarah Logan
Mike Chioda (referee)
Primo
Epico
Billy Kidman (producer)
Pat Buck (producer)
Shawn Daivari (producer)
Scott Armstrong (producer)
Sarah Stock (producer)
Heath Slater
Kurt Angle (producer)
Shane Helms (producer)
Dave Finlay (producer)
Lance Storm (producer)
Mike Rotunda (producer)
Aiden English
Eric Young
Drake Maverick
Curt Hawkins
Karl Anderson
Luke Gallows
EC3
Lio Rush
