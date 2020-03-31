NXT’s Kayden Carter, Indy Star Jason Cade Make Raw Debuts (Pics, Video)

An NXT roster member and an indy talent made their Raw debuts in matches on Monday night’s episode in Kayden Carter and Jason Cade. Carter appeared on tonight’s episode in a losing effort to Asuka, while Cade separately appeared to face Aleister Black and also came up short. You can check out pics and video from both matches below.

Carter is set to be part of this week’s Second Chance Gauntlet Match against Dakota Kai, Xia Li, Aliyah, Shotzi Blackheart, and Deonna Purrazzo to earn a spot in the #1 Contender’s ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship. Cade, on the other hand, is not under contract to WWE. He is the current PWX Heavyweight champion.