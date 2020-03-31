wrestling / News
NXT’s Kayden Carter, Indy Star Jason Cade Make Raw Debuts (Pics, Video)
An NXT roster member and an indy talent made their Raw debuts in matches on Monday night’s episode in Kayden Carter and Jason Cade. Carter appeared on tonight’s episode in a losing effort to Asuka, while Cade separately appeared to face Aleister Black and also came up short. You can check out pics and video from both matches below.
Carter is set to be part of this week’s Second Chance Gauntlet Match against Dakota Kai, Xia Li, Aliyah, Shotzi Blackheart, and Deonna Purrazzo to earn a spot in the #1 Contender’s ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship. Cade, on the other hand, is not under contract to WWE. He is the current PWX Heavyweight champion.
The question is: Who is about to #FadeToBlxck?#WWERaw @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/1cWdFzp3ZE
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2020
See you this weekend, @fightbobby.#WWERaw #WrestleMania @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/ZAYJ4gPudL
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2020
That's all @WWEAleister wrote. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4pEubgS6PM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 31, 2020
What kind of game plan could @fightbobby have against @WWEAleister at #WrestleMania?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5uNTXm4fza
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2020
Any time this ⬇️ happens, you MUST listen.#WWERaw @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/dKvRKpg4QO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 31, 2020
Let the @WWEAsuka victory dance begin.
Valiant effort from @WWENXT's @wwekayden, but it was all about the EMPRESS tonight. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lAx1O03jap
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2020
.@WWEAsuka looked to quickly prevail against @wwekayden on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/TziFk4Az9S
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2020
