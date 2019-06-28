Nyla Rose, Charlie Morgan And More LGBTQ Talent Discuss Representation in Wrestling

– Today is the the 50th anniversary of the start of the Stonewall Riots, a watershed moment in the movement for LGBTQ equality. VICE has posted an article featuring Nyla Rose, Charlie Morgan and other LGBTQ figures discussing being what it’s like to be queer in the industry today. You can see the full piece here also featuring indy wrestler Mike Parrow and wrestling critic DJ Accident Report, while Rose, Morgan and EFFY’s comments are below:

Nyla Rose

“The wrestling industry used to be this over the top manly thing that really played to a target market of cis white heterosexual males between 12 and 25. Now it seems the industry is embracing the fact that wrestling has many components that appeal to an extremely broad array of people, and that even in doing that, it doesn’t have to change or compromise what it is at its core, a dramatic sports competition.

Being trans, I don’t really have a choice compared to someone gay, les, or bi. People who don’t go through any physical changes when being out. My decision to be out as a bisexual, and be open about being trans was intentional. I want others to see the normality in a life that may be different than theirs. I want people to see that there is someone that may be like them thrive and hopefully it can help them find their own courage… it may not even be related to anything doing with sexual or gender identity, inspiration comes in many forms. Aside from getting to work alongside and learn from some of my heroes growing up, the biggest thing for me as a performer is definitely be seeing everyone in my family beaming with pride that after all these years to finally achieve one of my biggest dreams.”

EFFY

“I grew up in the Bible Belt. Both of my grandfathers are Christian ministers. Growing up I had a secret burning a hole in me that could alienate me from all the people in my life. That’s something every little gay kid has felt. It’s horrifying. In a lot of ways that feeling has made LGBTQ people tougher than the average person. We’ve always had to be on the defensive. The world of wrestling is no different. Up until recently, the gay athlete was always the butt of a joke. They were in silly segments without meaning. But we’ve been changing that.

When I started out, I knew I was going to get heat from wrestling fans as a flamboyant gay character. What I didn’t expect was the changes I’d see in the audience as they watched me over time. There were groups of southern fans that started out despising me. Then a few months later they were buying shirts and begging to take pictures. That’s why transparency as a queer performer is so important to me personally. Queer wrestlers have the opportunity to present this over the top version of themselves, and not only can that change the opinions of the old guard wrestling fans, but it also lets the new generation showing up know that being queer shouldn’t get in the way of being the real you.

I feel a deep responsibility as my wrestling career grows to make sure we are pushing the envelope even further as LGBTQ wrestlers. The growing amount of queer fans and athletes in wrestling are pushing out the hate and homophobia. Fans at shows have come up to me and said we didn’t think we’d be safe at a wrestling show, but we saw you were on it, so we knew we’d be OK here even though we’re different. Having these performers who are open and confident in themselves that come from all different ethnicities, sexualities, religions, and beliefs helps our business. It shows potential new fans that wrestling isn’t this one dimensional redneck sport. The wrestling business expands financially and creatively by having a diverse group of individuals. They can tell the stories someone else may not be able to.”

Charlie Morgan

“It’s absolutely amazing to see how many LGBTQ wrestlers there are coming forward. They’re able to inspire other people. Whether that’s a fan, a trainee, or another wrestler themselves. I came out in the ring in 2017 and it was one of the proudest moments I’ve ever had. The decision to be out as a wrestler was a really long time coming…. I always knew it was something I wanted to show off and represent but I wasn’t sure how to go about it. When I started this badass gimmick of Charlie Morgan I was put on a platform at Pro Wrestling EVE. I told the promoter that I wanted to be open. They were all for it. We went back and forth on the best way to get it out there. How do you be an out and proud LGBTQ wrestler? How do you be the first person like that? So I did the promo and it was amazing. It was a crazy positive reaction. But a couple months later I did an interview where I was asked what it was like to be the first wrestler—period—to ever come out in a wrestling ring? I literally sat there and started to well up. It finally sunk in. That’s me. It’s so incredible to inspire other people to be OK and open with themselves and others.”