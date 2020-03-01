Nyla Rose Retains Title at AEW Revolution (Video)

– AEW women’s champion Nyla Rose was victorious at AEW Revolution. She retained her title after beating Kris Statlander at the event. You can check out some highlight clips released by AEW via Twitter below. Rose beat Statlander by hitting her with the Beast Bomb to get the pinfall and victory.

AEW Revolution is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage and results RIGHT HERE.

The #AEW Women’s Championship is on the line NOW!

Can the reign of @NylaRoseBeast continue? Or can the “Galaxy’s Greatest” @callmekrisstat be your NEW champion?

Watch #AEW Revolution NOW via @brlive or @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/gTrWiKMixV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020