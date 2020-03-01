wrestling / News

Nyla Rose Retains Title at AEW Revolution (Video)

February 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Revolution Kris Statlander Nyla Rose

– AEW women’s champion Nyla Rose was victorious at AEW Revolution. She retained her title after beating Kris Statlander at the event. You can check out some highlight clips released by AEW via Twitter below. Rose beat Statlander by hitting her with the Beast Bomb to get the pinfall and victory.

AEW Revolution is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage and results RIGHT HERE.

