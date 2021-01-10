Various News: NYWC Returning With New YouTube Series, Rey Horus Donates Toys to Children

– NYWC is returning to action with a new YouTube series featuring a 30-man tournament. The New York Wrestling Connection posted an opening ceremony video announcing the new series, which will be their first shows since February of last year when they shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new series is called the Heart & Soul Cup and will release Saturday mornings at 11 AM on the promotion’s YouTube channel. You can see the announcement video below:

– ROH’s Rey Horus is giving back to children in need, donating toys as part of the TV Azteca Jugueton. ROH announced that the co-Six-Man Tag Team Champion was part of the program, as you can see below: