wrestling / News
Various News: NYWC Returning With New YouTube Series, Rey Horus Donates Toys to Children
– NYWC is returning to action with a new YouTube series featuring a 30-man tournament. The New York Wrestling Connection posted an opening ceremony video announcing the new series, which will be their first shows since February of last year when they shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new series is called the Heart & Soul Cup and will release Saturday mornings at 11 AM on the promotion’s YouTube channel. You can see the announcement video below:
– ROH’s Rey Horus is giving back to children in need, donating toys as part of the TV Azteca Jugueton. ROH announced that the co-Six-Man Tag Team Champion was part of the program, as you can see below:
REY HORUS DONATES TOYS TO ORPHANAGE ON THREE KINGS’ DAY
Rey Horus has proven to be a champion both in and out of the ring.
The co-holder of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title was among the sports stars in Mexico selected to participate in “Jugueton,” an annual program on TV Azteca in which toys are delivered to kids in need.
Horus bought and donated toys to kids at an orphanage in Tijuana yesterday for Dia de Los Reyes (Three Kings’ Day), a major holiday in Mexico.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon’s Initial Meeting With The Bushwhackers, Making Them Babyfaces, Their Legacy In Wrestling
- Steve Austin On Why He Didn’t Like Royal Rumbles, Potentially Having Rock on Broken Skull Sessions
- Jay White Rumored To Have Support From WWE Talent
- Note On Rumored Backstage Heat Between Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle