NYWC Hypes This Weekend’s Tour De Circus: Season’s Beatings Show

New York Wrestling Connection has released a new press release promoting this weekend’s Tour De Circus: Season’s Beatings event. The show takes place on Saturday in Deer Park, New York, and you can see the full press release below (per PWInsider):

THE ROAD TO THE 21st ANNUAL PSYCHO CIRCUS BEGINS THIS SATURDAY

NYWC PRESENTS ‘TOUR DE CIRCUS: SEASON’S BEATINGS’ ON SATURDAY DECEMBER 16, 2023!

New York Wrestling Connection (NYWC) returns home this Saturday December 16, to the Sportatorium (435-13 Brook Ave, Deer Park, NY) for Tour de Circus: “Season’s Beatings”.

Coming off their biggest show of the year The Space Between, in October, they followed up with Draw The Line last month with a show full of shocking moments. One of those moments, resulted in the crowning of a new NYWC Champion “The Cause of it All” Joey Conway, who defeated The Big O, ending his 273 day title reign.

At Tour de Circus, Joey Conway makes his first title defense against a former NYWC Champion Rex Lawless.

The Big O looks to get revenge on Sal Savelli (special guest referee) who last month inadvertently hit him in the head with a chair and counted the 1, 2, 3 causing The Big O to lose his coveted NYWC Championship.

The Slimeballz, Sage Chantz and Tommy Rant, take on ECW legend Mikey Whipwreck and JT Kasin for the NYWC Tag Team Championships in a NO COUNT OUTS match after winning by count out last month, therefore the titles did not change hands.

Also scheduled to appear:

Dirk Moore, Bam Sullivan, CJ Bambino, Michael Mistretta, NYWC Starlet Champion Amity Lavey, Milk Chocolate, Greek God Papadon, Tina San Antonio, The Shillelagh Hitmen, Izzy McKenna, Dolli Darko, NYWC Fusion Champion Georgio Lawrence and more.

Belltime for the first official match will be 7:00 PM. Please visit the NYWC website and social media accounts for all the latest up to date announcements and to purchase tickets for Tour de Circus: “Season’s Beatings”!

www.nywcwrestling.com