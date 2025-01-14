Odyssey Jones received an order of protection against his former partner in September of last year, as revealed by a new report. As reported, Jones (real name Omari Palmer) was reportedly released from WWE in September after allegations of domestic violence were made against him. Jones posted a statement last week stating that the allegations were false and that he was “currently taking legal action” against the person who made the allegations.

POST Wrestling’s Brandon Thurston reports that Jones filed a petition with the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Orange County, Florida in which he alleged that he was targeted by his ex-partner with multiple incidents of harassment and threats that stemmed from a cruise ship incident of May of last year. Court filings indicate that Palmer claimed his former partner’s behavior had escalated and that he believed he was in “imminent danger.”

The legal docs do not include statements from Palmer’s ex. There are no known charges or arrests made in relation to them.

Palmer was granted a temporary order of protection on September 6th of 2024 intended to restrict contact or proximity. The order was extended through November 17th and again on January 6th for another three years. The petition claims that the two began dating in 2018 and separated in 2018, with Jones stating that he had an order of protection against her in 2018 in New York. The partner also filed for an order of protection, but Jones’ filing states hers was denied. They began dating again in August 2023 but were not living together.

The petition states that an incident took place in December 2023 when Jones claims his partner showed up at a hotel room in Ft. Lauderdale “uninvited and unannounced and attacked me in front of my friend and other witnesses.” It also describes an incident on a May 2024 Caribbean cruise where the partner attacked him when intoxicated because “[S]he believed I interacted inappropriately with another female. She became increasingly more irate and started punching, slapping, and kicking me. She was screaming at me the whole time. I attempted to defend myself from her attack by hugging her arms to her side.”

Jones alleges that she was taken into custody on the ship and was removed from their room, and he believed she was picked up later her family. He says that she has “has made numerous threats to get me back in any way she can. She has made up lies about me, and went as far as to contact my new place of employment and succeeded in getting me fired this week.”

Jones said that he filed a police report alleging stalking with the Maitland, Florida Police Department.

If you are suffering from domestic abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.