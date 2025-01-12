Odyssey Jones Comments On His WWE Departure, Allegations of Domestic Violence

Back in September, Odyssey Jones was let go from the WWE after the company was made aware of domestic violence allegations against him. In a post on Instagram, Jones (real name Omari Palmer), commented on his release from the company and addressed the allegations, which he said were false.

Fightful Select noted today that court documents confirm that Jones is no longer on the WWE roster and was fired last year. WWE never commented on it.

He said: “My name is Omari Palmer, aka Odyssey Jones. First and foremost, I’d like to thank Jesus Christ, my lord and Savior, for giving me the strength to get through these difficult times. As always, all glory to God. Secondly, I would like to say Happy New Year and I wish you all a great and safe 2025. I’m making this video to address the false allegations. These false claims are coming from a party that I used to prior engage with I apologize for taking so long for addressing these false claims. But I had to patiently wait to get an injunction set in place to protect my family, my friends, and myself. I’m currently taking legal action against said party, so I can’t speak too much more on it, but there will be more information to come. With that being said, I would like to thank the WWE for the amazing opportunity they’ve given me in my life. I thank you so much for bringing me on. I’d like to thank all the coaches I’ve worked with over the years for helping me work on my craft and grow my craft and grow as a person. I’d also like to thank management and creative for putting me in a position for success, as well as thank the fans for the support that you have given me, not only today, but all the way back in day one. With all that being said, the journey continues. I’m ready to get back to doing what I love to do. I am accepting bookings in 2025, and I thank you all for your support and for your time. I’m wishing you nothing but blessing and love, baby. Big O out.”