Kevin Owens Says He’s Bought All The WWE Shirts He’s Worn On TV

Kevin Owens says he supports his friends and has bought every WWE TV shirt he’s worn on TV. Owens revealed the news on Against All Odds With Cousin Sal, noting that he enjoys using the shirts to provide Easter eggs.

“I buy all the t-shirts, too,” Owens said (per Fightful). “People think I get them for free, but no, I support my friends and fellow wrestlers.”

He continued, “In some cases, I buy them to piss them off at a later time. It’s a great tool. I have enjoyed doing that and throwing easter eggs out there with my t-shirts.”

Owens will miss this year’s WrestleMania as he’s dealing with a neck injury, as he noted on last week’s Smackdown.