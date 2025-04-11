Paul Walter Hauser Says Jon Hamm & Sebastian Stan Are Both Wrestling Fans

Paul Walter Hauser has outed a couple of closeted wrestling fans in Jon Hamm and Sebastian Stan. Hauser spoke with Cultaholic Wrestling for a new interview and said that the Mad Men and A Different Man stars are fans of the business.

“Jon Hamm will randomly send me Randy Savage promos on YouTube at 11 o’clock at night,” Hauser said (per Fightful). “I know he’s a semi-closeted fan, I think. Sebastian Stan is a huge early to mid 90s WWE fan. We talk about ‘The Narcissist’ Lex Luger and Mr. Perfect all the time.”

Hauser is set to make his debut with PROGRESS Wrestling over WrestleMania week.