Offset Appears on Smackdown, Introduces Charlotte Flair (Pics, Video)

– Atlanta’s own Offset appeared on tonight’s Smackdown alongside Charlotte and Ric Flair. The rapper came out to give Charlotte an introduction for her match with Sasha Banks, sporting one of Ric Flair’s famous robes. You can see some GIFS below from the appearance.

Offset is a good friend of Ric Flair’s, and also appeared in a backstage segment with the Flairs on the show. Flair won the match by DQ after Bayley came in to break up a Figure eight.