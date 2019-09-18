wrestling / News
Offset Appears on Smackdown, Introduces Charlotte Flair (Pics, Video)
– Atlanta’s own Offset appeared on tonight’s Smackdown alongside Charlotte and Ric Flair. The rapper came out to give Charlotte an introduction for her match with Sasha Banks, sporting one of Ric Flair’s famous robes. You can see some GIFS below from the appearance.
Offset is a good friend of Ric Flair’s, and also appeared in a backstage segment with the Flairs on the show. Flair won the match by DQ after Bayley came in to break up a Figure eight.
.@RicFlairNatrBoy is IN THE HOUSE!@MsCharlotteWWE takes on @SashaBanksWWE NEXT! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/MvsbOHK2K9
— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2019
YEAH, THAT'S RIGHT… @OffsetYRN just introduced The QUEEN, @MsCharlotteWWE on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/sEQGVQUe6z
— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2019
Name a more iconic duo. We'll wait.#SDLive @OffsetYRN @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/Ymps6Ugesy
— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2019
