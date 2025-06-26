wrestling
Oklahoma City Thunder Players Sport Custom WWE Title During NBA Championship Celebration
June 25, 2025 | Posted by
A couple of members of the Oklahoma City Thunder were rocking a custom WWE Championship belt for the team’s NBA Championship victory. The Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in the finals to win the season trophy and the team had their parade on Tuesday.
As you can see below, Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous was sporting a custom WWE Title belt alongside teammate Jalen Williams.
— SECSOONER_LIFE (@Sooner_K7) June 24, 2025
