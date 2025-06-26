wrestling

Oklahoma City Thunder Players Sport Custom WWE Title During NBA Championship Celebration

June 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Logo, WWE Night, Sam Alvey, WWE Campus Rush Recruitment Tour, Gorilla Monsoon, Espy Awards, Hulu, Rob Fee, WrestleMania 41, Sylvain Grenier, WWE ID, Lee Fitting, WWE Cricket Wireless, Vault Image Credit: WWE

A couple of members of the Oklahoma City Thunder were rocking a custom WWE Championship belt for the team’s NBA Championship victory. The Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in the finals to win the season trophy and the team had their parade on Tuesday.

As you can see below, Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous was sporting a custom WWE Title belt alongside teammate Jalen Williams.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NBA, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading