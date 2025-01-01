Omos and Jack Morris Win GHC Tag Team Titles at NOAH The New Year

WWE’s Omos is now a champion as he and Jack Morris won the GHC Tag Team Titles at NOAH The New Year earlier today. The two defeated Naomichi Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura, with Omos hitting a tree slam on Marufuji to get the pin. This is only the second title of Omos’ wrestling career, as he previously held the RAW tag team title with AJ Styles.

