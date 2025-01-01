wrestling / News
Omos and Jack Morris Win GHC Tag Team Titles at NOAH The New Year
WWE’s Omos is now a champion as he and Jack Morris won the GHC Tag Team Titles at NOAH The New Year earlier today. The two defeated Naomichi Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura, with Omos hitting a tree slam on Marufuji to get the pin. This is only the second title of Omos’ wrestling career, as he previously held the RAW tag team title with AJ Styles.
【🛎ただいまLIVE配信中！】
オモス、NOAHで初の入場！！
👑第8試合・GHCタッグ選手権試合
丸藤正道 杉浦貴（王者組）
vs
ジャック・モリス オモス （挑戦者組）
▼1.1日本武道館大会・ABEMA PPVで生中継！今からでも見られる！https://t.co/6SC9Bgz7Cd#noah_ghc #WWE #あけまして日本武道館 pic.twitter.com/i6JkoUpLME
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) January 1, 2025
Today OMOS showed the role that he needs to have in his matches, he looked like an absolute monster and alongside Jack Morris have dethroned Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura to become the new #noah_ghc Tag Team Champions pic.twitter.com/3nvQXuqfUA
— ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) January 1, 2025
Your 68th GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.
It was inevitable.
And now we will be unbeatable.
それは必然だった。
そして今、私たちは止められないだろう。#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/HdsIV9kqqF
— Jack Morris ジャックモリス (@jackmorrisx17) January 1, 2025
