Oney Lorcan Says He Had a Main Roster Contract, Thus A 90 Day No-Compete Clause

The former Oney Lorcan has explained why, despite having been on the NXT roster, he has a 90 day no-compete clause. Biff Busick, who was among those released on Thursday, clarified in his latest video blog why he doesn’t have a 30 day no-compete like most other NXT talent.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about why I have a 90-day no-compete rather than a 30-day no-compete,” he said (per Fightful). “When I wrestled for 205 Live, the show used to travel around SmackDown so when I got called to 205 Live, I re-signed a contract to a main roster contract. Rather than have a 30-day no-compete that’s in the NXT contract, my contract became a 90-day no-compete clause. I just wanted to clear that up.”

Busick is set to compete in wXw’s 16 Carat Gold tournament in March.