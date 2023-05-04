Oney Lorcan & Sam Gradwell React to JD McDonagh Being Drafted to Raw

JD McDonagh has been drafted to Raw, and both Oney Lorcan and Sam Gradwell took to social media to comment. As noted, McDonagh was drafted from NXT to the Raw roster and had his last match in NXT on this week’s show with a win over Dragon Lee.

Following a WWE-released video of McDonagh reflecting on his time in NXT, Lorcan — currently a producer in WWE — retweeted it and wrote:

“In my opinion, one of the best wrestlers in all of WWE. Also, was one of the first people to get in the ring and train the day after he got drafted.”

Gradwell, who was part of the NXT UK roster alongside McDonagh, added:

“In NXTUK @jd_mcdonagh would finish his in-ring session, jump straight into a second one, stay behind to help anybody who wanted it, then hit a weights & cardio session with me at night. He also agented matches on the same shows that he was putting on MOTY candidates. A true bull.”

